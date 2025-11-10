Azerbaijan elected as ICPRCP member

Azerbaijan has been elected as a member of the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to Countries of Origin or its Restitution in Case of Illicit Appropriation (ICPRCP) for 2025-2029 at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference.

Report informs with reference to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs that this election is regarded as a high appreciation of Azerbaijan's principled position on the protection and restoration of cultural heritage and its active initiatives at the international level.

The conference was held in Samarkand.