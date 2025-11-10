Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Azerbaijan elected as ICPRCP member

    Foreign policy
    • 10 November, 2025
    • 12:50
    Azerbaijan elected as ICPRCP member

    Azerbaijan has been elected as a member of the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to Countries of Origin or its Restitution in Case of Illicit Appropriation (ICPRCP) for 2025-2029 at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference.

    Report informs with reference to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs that this election is regarded as a high appreciation of Azerbaijan's principled position on the protection and restoration of cultural heritage and its active initiatives at the international level.

    The conference was held in Samarkand.

    ICPRCP UNESCO
    Azərbaycan UNESCO-da mədəni irsin qorunması ilə bağlı komitəyə üzv seçilib
    Азербайджан избран членом ICPRCP на 2025- 2029 гг.

    Latest News

    13:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Army serviceman successfully completes NATO Regional Cooperation Course

    Military
    13:39

    Brent crude oil prices rise to $64.09 per barrel

    Energy
    13:26

    Deputy PM: Azerbaijan, China actively promote co-op in digital economy, green energy, AI

    Business
    12:50

    Azerbaijan elected as ICPRCP member

    Foreign policy
    12:48

    Super Typhoon Fung-wong slams into Philippines, two dead

    Other countries
    12:30

    Pentagon offers its air traffic controllers to US Department of Transportation

    Other countries
    12:05

    Eleven found dead in Thai-Malaysia search after Rohingya migrant boat sinks

    Other countries
    11:56
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in Netherlands

    Foreign policy
    11:37
    Video

    Niagara Falls illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed