Azerbaijan elected as ICPRCP member
Foreign policy
- 10 November, 2025
- 12:50
Azerbaijan has been elected as a member of the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to Countries of Origin or its Restitution in Case of Illicit Appropriation (ICPRCP) for 2025-2029 at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference.
Report informs with reference to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs that this election is regarded as a high appreciation of Azerbaijan's principled position on the protection and restoration of cultural heritage and its active initiatives at the international level.
The conference was held in Samarkand.
