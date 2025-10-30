Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijan considering US request to join Gaza mission

    The US has asked Azerbaijan to join an international security mission in Gaza, AnewZ notes, citing its own sources, Report informs.

    According to the information, Baku has not yet made a final decision.

    It is emphasized that Azerbaijan's position is firm: "Any participation should be based on a UN Security Council resolution that guarantees international legitimacy and establishes a clear mandate."

    The channel reminds that this mission is not a classic UN peacekeeping operation.

    Sources also stated that Arab partners emphasized Azerbaijan's balanced position on this issue, based on long-standing ties with the Islamic world and cooperation with Palestine.

    ABŞ Azərbaycandan Qəzzadakı təhlükəsizlik missiyasına qoşulmağı xahiş edib
    Азербайджан рассматривает запрос США о присоединении к миссии в Газе

