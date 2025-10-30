Azerbaijan considering US request to join Gaza mission
Foreign policy
- 30 October, 2025
- 12:27
The US has asked Azerbaijan to join an international security mission in Gaza, AnewZ notes, citing its own sources, Report informs.
According to the information, Baku has not yet made a final decision.
It is emphasized that Azerbaijan's position is firm: "Any participation should be based on a UN Security Council resolution that guarantees international legitimacy and establishes a clear mandate."
The channel reminds that this mission is not a classic UN peacekeeping operation.
Sources also stated that Arab partners emphasized Azerbaijan's balanced position on this issue, based on long-standing ties with the Islamic world and cooperation with Palestine.
