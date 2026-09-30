Azerbaijan congratulates Botswana on National Day
Foreign policy
- 30 September, 2026
- 10:10
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Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Botswana on the occasion of its National Day, according to Report.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Botswana on the occasion of Botswana's National Day! Happy National Day!" the ministry said on X.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Botswana on the occasion of Botswana’s National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 30, 2026
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇧🇼@MIR_BW pic.twitter.com/4GQb7odrpX
Azərbaycan XİN Botsvananı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
МИД Азербайджана поздравил Ботсвану с Национальным днем
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