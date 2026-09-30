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    Azerbaijan congratulates Botswana on National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 10:10
    Azerbaijan congratulates Botswana on National Day

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Botswana on the occasion of its National Day, according to Report.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Botswana on the occasion of Botswana's National Day! Happy National Day!" the ministry said on X.

    Azərbaycan XİN Botsvananı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Ботсвану с Национальным днем
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