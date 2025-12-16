Azerbaijan congratulates Bahrain on its national holiday

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated Bahrain on the occasion of its National Day, Report informs, citing the post on the ministry's page on X.

On the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Bahrain, we extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of Bahrain.



Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇧🇭@bahdiplomatic pic.twitter.com/8GJHeApmYr — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) December 16, 2025