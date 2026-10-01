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    Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries aim to boost regional trade to $20B

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 10:44
    Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries aim to boost regional trade to $20B

    Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries intend to bring the volume of regional trade to $20 billion and establish joint production under the Made in Central Asia brand, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku, according to Report.

    "Our future is most clearly seen in relations between the South Caucasus and Central Asia. Over many years, we have become part of this regional architecture," the minister said.

    He noted that the political dimension of these ties deepened in November 2025 in Tashkent, when Azerbaijan became a full participant in the Consultative Meetings of Heads of State of Central Asia. Azerbaijan became the first country outside the region to join this format.

    Jabbarov also reported that a few days ago, the first meeting of ministers of trade and investment of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries took place.

    "Our goal is to bring the volume of regional trade to $20 billion and create joint production under the Made in Central Asia brand," he emphasized.

    According to the minister, in the economic and financial spheres, Azerbaijan has established joint investment funds with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. They unite several medium-scale markets into a single investment platform. Azerbaijan's share in each of these funds is at least 50%.

    "Thus, Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia are forming a unified economic space linked with Türkiye and Europe on one side, and with Asia on the other side," Jabbarov added.

    Mikayil Jabbarov CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 Central Asia and Azerbaijan (C5+1)
    Azərbaycanın iştirakı ilə "Made in Central Asia" brendi altında istehsala başlanılacaq
    Азербайджан и Центральная Азия создадут производство под брендом Made in Central Asia
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