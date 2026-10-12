Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
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    Azerbaijan–Cambodia documents exchanged - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 13:32
    Azerbaijan–Cambodia documents exchanged - UPDATED

    A ceremony to exchange documents signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Cambodia was held on October 12 in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Hun Manet.

    According to Report, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev and President of the National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations of Cambodia Chhay Makara exchanged the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between ADA University under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia."

    Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Commerce of Cambodia Cham Nimul exchanged the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia for the Elimination of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion, as well as the Abuse of Tax Benefits."

    Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Commerce of Cambodia Cham Nimul exchanged the "Framework Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia."

    A ceremony for the exchange of documents signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Cambodia was held on October 12, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Hun Manet, according to Report.

    Azerbaijan–Cambodia documents exchanged - UPDATED
    Azerbaijan–Cambodia documents exchanged - UPDATED
    Azerbaijan–Cambodia documents exchanged - UPDATED
    Azerbaijan–Cambodia documents exchanged - UPDATED
    Azerbaijan–Cambodia documents exchanged - UPDATED

    Ilham Aliyev Hun Manet Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycanla Kamboca arasında üç sənəd mübadilə olunub - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Состоялся обмен азербайджано-камбоджийскими документами - ОБНОВЛЕНО
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