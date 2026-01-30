Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Azerbaijan, Belarus mull issues of cooperation in culture

    Foreign policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 13:01
    Azerbaijan, Belarus mull issues of cooperation in culture

    The Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan, Dmitry Pinevich, met with Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture, Adil Karimli, according to Report.

    "During the meeting, issues related to the development of cooperation in the field of culture, including in the regions, were discussed," the embassy of Belarus said in a post on X.

    Azerbaijan Belarus culture cooperation
    Belarus səfiri Azərbaycanın mədəniyyət naziri ilə əməkdaşlıq məsələlərini müzakirə edib
    Посол Беларуси обсудил с министром культуры Азербайджана вопросы сотрудничества

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed