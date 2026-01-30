Azerbaijan, Belarus mull issues of cooperation in culture
Foreign policy
- 30 January, 2026
- 13:01
The Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan, Dmitry Pinevich, met with Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture, Adil Karimli, according to Report.
"During the meeting, issues related to the development of cooperation in the field of culture, including in the regions, were discussed," the embassy of Belarus said in a post on X.
