Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Azerbaijan approves new commission for border delimitation with Georgia

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 11:02
    Azerbaijan approves new commission for border delimitation with Georgia

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the new composition of the State Commission on the Delimitation and Demarcation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Georgia, Report informs.

    According to the relevant order, the commission will be chaired by Azerbaijan's deputy foreign minister. The deputy head of the State Border Service has been appointed deputy chairman of the commission.

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia border
    Azərbaycan-Gürcüstan sərhədinin delimitasiyası və demarkasiyası üzrə Dövlət Komissiyasının yeni tərkibi müəyyən edilib
    Президент утвердил новый состав комиссии по границе с Грузией
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    19:28

    Türkiye conducts 7,818 operations against drugs, illegal betting and crime groups

    Region
    18:16

    109 migrants killed, 116 missing after boat sinks off Djibouti

    Other countries
    18:05

    Pope Leo XIV warns Russia-Ukraine conflict is hurting poorest countries

    Other countries
    17:43
    Photo

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

    Foreign policy
    17:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara

    Cultural policy
    17:07

    Pakistan says 12 militants killed while attempting to cross from Afghanistan

    Other countries
    16:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Jamila Muradli wins European U17 boxing title in Budva

    Individual sports
    16:25

    67-year-old runner plans to improve result at next Khankandi Ultramarathon

    Individual sports
    16:06

    Drone strike halts operations at Yandex data center in Russia

    Region
    All News Feed