Azerbaijan approves new commission for border delimitation with Georgia
Foreign policy
- 10 October, 2026
- 11:02
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the new composition of the State Commission on the Delimitation and Demarcation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Georgia, Report informs.
According to the relevant order, the commission will be chaired by Azerbaijan's deputy foreign minister. The deputy head of the State Border Service has been appointed deputy chairman of the commission.
Azərbaycan-Gürcüstan sərhədinin delimitasiyası və demarkasiyası üzrə Dövlət Komissiyasının yeni tərkibi müəyyən edilib
Президент утвердил новый состав комиссии по границе с Грузией
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