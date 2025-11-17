Azerbaijan approves labor cooperation memorandum with UAE

Azerbaijan has officially approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) regarding the organized and temporary employment of Azerbaijani workers in the UAE.

According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree endorsing the document.

Under the decree, once the MoU enters into force, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population must ensure the implementation of its provisions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify the UAE Government once all necessary domestic procedures have been completed.

The memorandum was originally signed on September 16 in the city of Shusha.