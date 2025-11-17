Azerbaijan approves labor cooperation memorandum with UAE
Foreign policy
- 17 November, 2025
- 17:51
Azerbaijan has officially approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) regarding the organized and temporary employment of Azerbaijani workers in the UAE.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree endorsing the document.
Under the decree, once the MoU enters into force, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population must ensure the implementation of its provisions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify the UAE Government once all necessary domestic procedures have been completed.
The memorandum was originally signed on September 16 in the city of Shusha.
Latest News
18:30
France's Alstom, Ukrainian Railways sign contract to deliver 55 electric locomotives to UkraineOther countries
18:14
EU Council greenlights new rules for suspension of visa-free travel for third countriesOther countries
17:51
Turkish-owned tanker hit by drone in OdesaRegion
17:51
Azerbaijan approves labor cooperation memorandum with UAEForeign policy
17:34
VP: BP preparing for next stage of exploration at Shafag-Asiman fieldEnergy
17:33
Uzbek official: Azerbaijan's entry into Central Asian summit format reshapes regional dynamicsForeign policy
17:28
Bank ABC, Central Bank of Azerbaijan discuss correspondent tiesFinance
17:27
BP: Full-scale works at Karabagh oil field to be completed by year-endEnergy
17:06