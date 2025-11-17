Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Azerbaijan approves labor cooperation memorandum with UAE

    Foreign policy
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 17:51
    Azerbaijan approves labor cooperation memorandum with UAE

    Azerbaijan has officially approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) regarding the organized and temporary employment of Azerbaijani workers in the UAE.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree endorsing the document.

    Under the decree, once the MoU enters into force, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population must ensure the implementation of its provisions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify the UAE Government once all necessary domestic procedures have been completed.

    The memorandum was originally signed on September 16 in the city of Shusha.

    Azerbaijan Memorandum of Understanding UAE Ilham Aliyev
    Azərbaycanla BƏƏ işçi qüvvəsinin işə cəlb olunması sahəsində əməkdaşlıq edəcək
    Азербайджан и ОАЭ будут сотрудничать в сфере привлечения рабочей силы

    Latest News

    18:30

    France's Alstom, Ukrainian Railways sign contract to deliver 55 electric locomotives to Ukraine

    Other countries
    18:14

    EU Council greenlights new rules for suspension of visa-free travel for third countries

    Other countries
    17:51

    Turkish-owned tanker hit by drone in Odesa

    Region
    17:51

    Azerbaijan approves labor cooperation memorandum with UAE

    Foreign policy
    17:34

    VP: BP preparing for next stage of exploration at Shafag-Asiman field

    Energy
    17:33

    Uzbek official: Azerbaijan's entry into Central Asian summit format reshapes regional dynamics

    Foreign policy
    17:28

    Bank ABC, Central Bank of Azerbaijan discuss correspondent ties

    Finance
    17:27

    BP: Full-scale works at Karabagh oil field to be completed by year-end

    Energy
    17:06

    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Türkiye exceeded 133,000 tons in 10 months

    Energy
    All News Feed