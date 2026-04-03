Azerbaijan and Uganda discuss expanding cooperation across key sectors

Azerbaijan and Uganda have explored ways to deepen cooperation in the economy, energy, and education, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and coordination on international platforms.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a Ugandan delegation led by State Minister for International Affairs Henry Okello Oryem.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and future prospects, expressing satisfaction with the dynamic development of ties over the 30 years since diplomatic relations were established.

Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment to expanding collaboration with Uganda and African countries in general. Areas of focus included the economy, trade, agriculture, energy, tourism, and education. The success of Uganda's adoption of the experience of Azerbaijan's ASAN public service centers was also noted.

The discussions emphasized promoting investment opportunities, enhancing business-to-business links, and implementing joint projects. Cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement and continued mutual support on multilateral platforms were also highlighted.

The leaders exchanged views on regional and global security issues and pressing international challenges. Bayramov briefed the Ugandan delegation on the post-conflict situation in Azerbaijan, reconstruction efforts, and initiatives to advance a peaceful agenda.

The same day, political consultations were held between the foreign ministries of both countries, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and Henry Okello Oryem.