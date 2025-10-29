Azerbaijan and Oman waive visas for diplomatic and service passport holders
Foreign policy
- 29 October, 2025
- 15:45
Azerbaijan and Oman signed an Agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said on X, as quoted by Report.
"Azerbaijan and Oman signed an Agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports and an MoU on consular cooperation - marking another step in strengthening the friendly ties between our two nations," the ministry's post reads.
