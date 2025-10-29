Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerbaijan and Oman waive visas for diplomatic and service passport holders

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 15:45
    Azerbaijan and Oman waive visas for diplomatic and service passport holders

    Azerbaijan and Oman signed an Agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said on X, as quoted by Report.

    "Azerbaijan and Oman signed an Agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports and an MoU on consular cooperation - marking another step in strengthening the friendly ties between our two nations," the ministry's post reads.

    Azerbaijan Oman visa exemption
    Azərbaycanla Oman diplomatik və xidməti pasport sahibləri üçün vizanı ləğv edir
    Азербайджан и Оман отменили визы для владельцев диппаспортов

    Latest News

    17:17
    Photo

    Life returns to revived Horovlu village – PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    17:10

    Pakistani PM to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:09

    Average price of Azeri Light oil exceeds $73 per barrel over eight months

    Energy
    17:08

    Lithuania closes border with Belarus

    Other countries
    17:00

    Belarus pays special attention to cooperation with Azerbaijan in pharmaceuticals

    Business
    16:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, OECD review prospects for cooperation in several areas

    Business
    16:52
    Photo

    Deputy PM of Belarus visits Aghdam Industrial Park in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    16:50

    SOCAR president meets Gazprom chairman in St. Petersburg

    Energy
    16:50
    Photo

    Natalia Petkevich familiarizes herself with conditions created for IDPs in Azerbaijan's Agdam

    Karabakh
    All News Feed