Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Secondary School No. 1 in Karkijahan settlement opens after major renovation

    Education and science
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 15:03
    Secondary School No. 1 in Karkijahan settlement opens after major renovation

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the newly renovated Secondary School No. 1 in the Karkijahan settlement of the city of Khankendi on December 23.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev briefed the head of state on the project.

    The major renovation of the school, designed for 624 students, was carried out to a high standard and completed within a short period of time. The building now includes 17 classrooms, specialized laboratories, STEAM and IT rooms, military training classrooms, as well as biology, chemistry, physics and technology classrooms, club rooms, a pre-school preparation room, a library and reading hall, a gymnasium, an assembly hall, and a cafeteria, all fully equipped and ready for use by teachers and students. Each room is furnished with the necessary educational equipment and teaching resources.

    Additionally, an outdoor sports facility has been built on the school premises. Overall, the school provides comprehensive conditions for the organization of a high-quality educational process.

    Karkijahan settlement Ilham Aliyev school renovation
    Photo
    Kərkicahan qəsəbə 1 nömrəli tam orta məktəbin binası istifadəyə verilib
    Photo
    Здание полной средней школы №1 в поселке Кяркиджахан сдано в пользование после капремонта

    Latest News

    15:07

    President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for Engineering Faculty building of Garabagh University in Khankendi

    Education and science
    15:04

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with residents relocated to Karkijahan settlement

    Domestic policy
    15:03
    Photo

    Secondary School No. 1 in Karkijahan settlement opens after major renovation

    Education and science
    15:01

    Azerbaijan and Slovakia mull cooperation in ice sports

    Foreign policy
    15:01

    Azerbaijan changing rules for demining work in Shusha

    Milli Majlis
    14:53

    Australia invites Israeli President Herzog for official visit

    Other countries
    14:52

    Azerbaijan, Honduras conclude bilateral negotiations on WTO

    Foreign policy
    14:43

    Turkish Ministry of Transport: Ankara supports all integration projects with Central Asia, South Caucasus

    Infrastructure
    14:42

    Landmine victims to receive free psychological support in Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed