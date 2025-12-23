Azerbaijan and Slovakia mull cooperation in ice sports

Azerbaijan and Slovakia discussed developing ice hockey and figure skating in Azerbaijan, Slovak Ambassador to Baku Elčin Gasymov said on X, Report informs.

The ambassador said he met with Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, "to advance sports cooperation."

"We discussed developing ice hockey and figure skating in Azerbaijan, with joint training camps planned for young athletes in Slovakia and Azerbaijan. Grateful for the constructive dialogue. Sports unite and strengthen the Slovakia–Azerbaijan partnership!" Gasymov said.