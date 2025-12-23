Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Azerbaijan and Slovakia mull cooperation in ice sports

    Foreign policy
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 15:01
    Azerbaijan and Slovakia mull cooperation in ice sports

    Azerbaijan and Slovakia discussed developing ice hockey and figure skating in Azerbaijan, Slovak Ambassador to Baku Elčin Gasymov said on X, Report informs.

    The ambassador said he met with Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, "to advance sports cooperation."

    "We discussed developing ice hockey and figure skating in Azerbaijan, with joint training camps planned for young athletes in Slovakia and Azerbaijan. Grateful for the constructive dialogue. Sports unite and strengthen the Slovakia–Azerbaijan partnership!" Gasymov said.

    Azərbaycan və Slovakiya buz üzərində idman növləri üzrə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Словакия намерены укреплять сотрудничество в ледовых видах спорта

