Azerbaijan and Netherlands will create a program for development of economic cooperation

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands are at a good level. The Netherlands is one of the biggest investors in Azerbaijan.

Report was told by Dutch Minister for Economic Affairs Henk Kamp

The Minister stressed the importance of diversifying the country's economy: "Netherlands is interesting country for Azerbaijan in terms of cooperation. We are strong in agriculture, high-tech, logistics, infrastructure, and this gives us the opportunity to work together with Azerbaijan. This is beneficial for the Netherlands, I think it is also beneficial for Azerbaijan."

H.Kamp also said that at a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Shahin Mustafayev was agreed to create a program for joint work on the development of economic cooperation.

The Minister also commented on the question as how Azerbaijan can help the Netherlands to strengthen ties with Iran: "I noticed that attitude of Iran towards Azerbaijan is very positive. They see Azerbaijan as a good neighbor and are interested to make business together with Azerbaijan. But we as the Netherlands have own directories regarding Iran. We believe that the for the future stability of the region, good relations between European countries and Iran are important and we are investing in these relations."

Notably, after Azerbaijan H. Kamp will travel to Iran.