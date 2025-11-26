Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan and Italy mull strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 20:52
    Azerbaijan and Italy mull strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation

    As part of his official visit to Italy, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament, Lorenzo Fontana, Report informs.

    "In the framework of his official visit to Italy, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Italian Republic Lorenzo Fontana.

    The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, discuss the dynamic development of political dialogue, and explore avenues for strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation.

    Both sides emphasized the importance of continued collaboration across energy, trade, cultural, and humanitarian fields in support of shared interests and regional stability.

    During the meeting Minister Bayramov informed the President on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

    Photo
    Photo
