    Azerbaijan and Iran mull boosting trade turnover

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 14:04
    Azerbaijan and Iran mull boosting trade turnover

    Bilateral political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Iran is progressing actively, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Report informs.

    He noted that the work of economic commissions between the two countries has been fruitful this year. "Trade turnover reached $650 million in 2024, and $520 million in the first ten months of this year. Today, we discussed steps to increase this volume. The successful implementation of several projects was also acknowledged," Bayramov said.

    The minister added that construction of the Aghband-Kalaleh road bridge is ongoing and is expected to be completed next year.

    Nazir: Azərbaycanla İran arasında ticarət dövriyyəsinin artırılması istiqamətində addımları müzakirə etdik
    Министр: Обсуждены шаги по увеличению товарооборота между Азербайджаном и Ираном

