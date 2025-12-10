Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijani ambassador urges Armenian diplomats to learn greetings in Azerbaijani

    Foreign policy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 16:31
    Azerbaijani ambassador urges Armenian diplomats to learn greetings in Azerbaijani

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev has greeted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the Armenian language, Report informs.

    "Yesterday in Berlin, I attended an event at DGAP (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Auswärtige Politik) with the participation of Armenia's Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan. After the speeches, I was given the floor. I spoke about the peace and transformation taking place in the region and about Azerbaijan being the initiator of the peace agenda. I also emphasized the importance of fully implementing the agreements reached in Washington - particularly the opening of the TRIPP route and establishing an unimpeded connectivity between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan region.

    I highlighted the necessity of removing the last hurdle for the formal signing of the peace agreement by making appropriate amendments to Armenia's constitution. P.S.: As a gesture of peace and goodwill, I greeted the Armenian Prime Minister in Armenian.

    I challenge the Armenian ambassadors to also learn a few words in Azerbaijani and use them whenever they meet Azerbaijanis. Lasting peace and reconciliation are built not only on political agreements, but also on mutual respect for each other's language and culture. Azerbaijan, having fully restored its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and historical justice - continues to demonstrate to the world, day after day, that it is a peace-loving nation guided by high moral values. And we will continue to show this through our actions, with confidence and dignity," Aghayev wrote on X.

