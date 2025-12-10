Baku hosts panel discussion on culture and law

A panel themed, Culture and Law was held within the framework of the Culture and Law: Modern Challenges Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to Report, participants exchanged views on the parallel development of culture and law and their impact on society.

Cultural scholar and professor Fuad Mammadov noted in his speech that there are nearly a thousand definitions of culture. "Culture should spread and be understood as a social system," he added.

Academician Nizami Jafarov, in turn, emphasized the parallelism of language, culture, and law: "A nation that does not preserve its history, language, and culture cannot develop. When we speak of the Azerbaijani cultural process, it should cover the entire region from Maragha to Derbent."

Philosophy PhD in art studies and musicologist Nigar Akhundova talked about the reality that the cultural environment is exposed to both positive and negative influences in the context of global challenges.

MP Erkin Qadirli highlighted Azerbaijan's strong position within the Turkic, Islamic, and post-Soviet spheres: "Throughout centuries, Azerbaijan has selected the beneficial aspects from past empires and their cultures, drawing conclusions from them."

Following the speeches, panel participants engaged in discussions on national and global perspectives on culture, as well as the Azerbaijani language and other cultural values.