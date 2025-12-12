MFA: Heydar Aliyev played key role in development of Azerbaijan's statehood

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on its official social media accounts published a post dedicated to the 22nd anniversary of the death of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, Report informs.

"Today marks 22 years since the death of great leader Heydar Aliyev, who left a deep imprint on the hearts of the Azerbaijani people, played a key role in the development of the statehood of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and rendered invaluable services in protecting national interests. His wise policies, foresight, and boundless devotion to his people left an indelible mark on the history of Azerbaijan. We honor the memory of the great leader with deep respect," reads the post.