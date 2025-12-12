FM: Heydar Aliyev's achievements live on as valuable legacy guiding Azerbaijan's development

The wisdom of great leader Heydar Aliyev, his unwavering dedication to national interests, and his invaluable contribution to strengthening the traditions of statehood left an indelible mark on Azerbaijan's history and continue to this day as a valuable legacy guiding the country's development, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote in a social media post dedicated to the 22nd anniversary of the great leader's death, Report informs.

"With deep respect and gratitude, we remember the dear memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev. May he rest in peace!" the minister remarked.