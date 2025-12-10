Azerbaijan, UK mull economic co-op
- 10 December, 2025
- 16:48
Azerbaijan and the UK have discussed economic cooperation, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Report informs.
"We were pleased to welcome to our country Lord John Alderdice, the United Kingdom's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia. We discussed the priority directions of the economic cooperation agenda with the United Kingdom, including strengthening business, investment, and trade partnerships, as well as opportunities to advance joint activities in energy, high technologies, and digital transformation," he wrote.
