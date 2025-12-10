Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan, UK mull economic co-op

    Business
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 16:48
    Azerbaijan, UK mull economic co-op

    Azerbaijan and the UK have discussed economic cooperation, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Report informs.

    "We were pleased to welcome to our country Lord John Alderdice, the United Kingdom's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia. We discussed the priority directions of the economic cooperation agenda with the United Kingdom, including strengthening business, investment, and trade partnerships, as well as opportunities to advance joint activities in energy, high technologies, and digital transformation," he wrote.

    Mikayil Jabbarov Lord John Alderdice Azerbaijan United Kingdom cooperation
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Böyük Britaniya ilə iqtisadi əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Великобритания обсудили экономическое сотрудничество

    Latest News

    18:21

    Azerbaijan to host 2nd Forum of Religious Leaders in Baku

    Religion
    18:13

    President approves Azerbaijan's 2026–2029 digital economy development strategy

    Business
    17:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in shipbuilding

    Infrastructure
    17:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and NATO sign protocol on joint exercise

    Military
    17:50

    UNESCO faces certain political manipulations while implementing conventions

    Foreign policy
    17:44

    Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy lays foundation of cooperation with BP

    Education and science
    17:41

    Azerbaijan discusses renewable energy and electricity tariffs with World Bank

    Energy
    17:28

    Uzbekistan plans to end oil product imports through project with SOCAR

    Energy
    17:27
    Photo

    Memorandum signed to establish Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Business Council

    Business
    All News Feed