Memorandum signed to establish Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Business Council

A memorandum on the establishment of the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Business Council has been signed between the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan, Report informs, citing AZPROMO.

A meeting was reportedly held between AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev and Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Avasbek Kerimbayev.

During the meeting, attended by Samad Hasanov, Azerbaijan's Trade Representative for Central Asian countries, the current state and development prospects of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were discussed. The participants also reviewed opportunities to expand import-export operations and explore new cooperation between AZPROMO, the Trade Representation for Central Asia, and the Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The importance of attracting mutual investments, increasing bilateral trade turnover, and regularly organizing business missions was emphasized. A follow-up meeting in Bishkek is planned in December to identify new projects and further develop collaboration between the business communities of the two countries.

It was also reported that a hotel project on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake, with participation from the Azerbaijani side, is in its final stages and is expected to open in May 2026. The possibility of organizing a Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum at the hotel's inauguration was also discussed.