    Azerbaijan, China mull expanding co-op in transport, logistics

    Infrastructure
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 16:33
    Azerbaijan, China mull expanding co-op in transport, logistics

    Azerbaijan and China have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in transport and logistics, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

    The discussions took place at a meeting between Deputy Minister Samaddin Asadov and a delegation from the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council of China.

    Asadov noted that Azerbaijan was one of the first to support the Belt and Road Initiative and views the Middle Corridor as a key component.

    He discussed investments in the country's transport infrastructure and major communications projects implemented over the past 20 years. Asadov noted that active cooperation with countries in the region has significantly improved the efficiency of transit routes.

    At the meeting, the Chinese side was also briefed on the construction of the Zangazur Corridor. It was noted that the project will contribute to the diversification of regional communications and support sustainable peace and prosperity in the region.

    The parties emphasized the existence of significant opportunities for expanding cooperation in the areas of transport and communications, exchanging experiences, and implementing new initiatives.

