    Anar Guliyev discusses preparations for WUF13 with former Serbian president

    Infrastructure
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 16:18
    Anar Guliyev discusses preparations for WUF13 with former Serbian president

    Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev held a meeting with former President of Serbia and member of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), Boris Tadić.

    Report informs with reference to the committee that during the meeting, issues related to preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku in 2026, were discussed. The importance of the Center"s participation in the Forum was particularly emphasized.

    There was also an open exchange of views regarding the NGIC Annual Meeting, which will take place on January 15–16, 2026, in Geneva, as well as joint initiatives and cooperation opportunities within its framework.

    It was noted that the preparation process for the 13th UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be hosted by Baku from May 17 to 22, 2026, is ongoing. Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and national coordinator of WUF13, continues to hold official meetings in this direction.

    Anar Quliyev Serbiyanın sabiq prezidenti ilə WUF13-ə hazırlığı müzakirə edib
    Анар Гулиев обсудил подготовку к WUF13 с экс-президентом Сербии

