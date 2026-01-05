Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    President: Today, in Azerbaijan, known for its rich traditions of tolerance, everyone can express their cultural identity

    Domestic policy
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 17:06
    President: Today, in Azerbaijan, known for its rich traditions of tolerance, everyone can express their cultural identity

    "Today, in Azerbaijan, known for its rich traditions of tolerance, everyone can express their cultural identity," said President Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory message to the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Regardless of language, religion, or nationality, comprehensive democratic and legal conditions have been created for all citizens of our country, including the Christian community, to preserve and further develop their ethnic and cultural identity. It is commendable that our Christian compatriots are closely involved in all areas of our public, political and cultural life, and spare no effort to contribute to the development and progress of our common home - Azerbaijan," the head of state noted.

    Prezident: Xristian həmvətənlərimiz ümumi evimiz Azərbaycanın çiçəklənməsi naminə səylərini əsirgəmirlər
    Президент: Наши христианские соотечественники не жалеют усилий во имя процветания Азербайджана

