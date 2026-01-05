Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Venezuela's Maduro arrives at federal courthouse in New York

    Nicolas Maduro has arrived at Manhattan federal court after several movements in a bearcat and helicopter, Report informs via ABC.

    Maduro will make an initial appearance at noon when he will be arraigned on a four-count indictment before Judge Alvin Hellerstein.

    Maduro was seen crawling into the bearcat and he needed help hoisting himself into the helicopter.

    He and his wife appeared to be wearing brown jumpsuits.

    They are due to face charges of drug-trafficking conspiracy and other crimes.

    The United Nations Security Council will hold a 10 a.m. emergency meeting on the capture of Maduro, called by Colombia.

    Maduro və xanımı Nyu-York federal məhkəməsinə aparılıb
    Мадуро и его супруга доставлены в федеральный суд Нью-Йорка

