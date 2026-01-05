Venezuela's Maduro arrives at federal courthouse in New York
Other
- 05 January, 2026
- 17:55
Nicolas Maduro has arrived at Manhattan federal court after several movements in a bearcat and helicopter, Report informs via ABC.
Maduro will make an initial appearance at noon when he will be arraigned on a four-count indictment before Judge Alvin Hellerstein.
Maduro was seen crawling into the bearcat and he needed help hoisting himself into the helicopter.
He and his wife appeared to be wearing brown jumpsuits.
They are due to face charges of drug-trafficking conspiracy and other crimes.
The United Nations Security Council will hold a 10 a.m. emergency meeting on the capture of Maduro, called by Colombia.
Latest News
18:19
Photo
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Royal Opera House in MuscatForeign policy
18:08
EU chief von der Leyen to visit Syria this weekOther countries
17:55
Photo
Venezuela's Maduro arrives at federal courthouse in New YorkOther
17:51
Google Gemini's market share in Azerbaijan more than doubled in DecemberICT
17:43
Azexport portal secures first export order from California in 2026Finance
17:06
President: Today, in Azerbaijan, known for its rich traditions of tolerance, everyone can express their cultural identityDomestic policy
16:57
BIG releases statistics on mass repressions against Sikhs in IndiaForeign policy
16:47
Photo
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev interviewed by local TV channelsDomestic policy
16:44