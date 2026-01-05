Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    BIG releases statistics on mass repressions against Sikhs in India

    Foreign policy
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 16:57
    BIG releases statistics on mass repressions against Sikhs in India

    The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has published statistics on its social media pages about mass killings committed by India against Sikhs (people practicing Sikhism - ed.), Report informs.

    According to information disseminated by the organization, more than 10,000 members of the Sikh community have fallen victim to systematic violence. During the repression, over 54,000 homes were destroyed, and more than 207,000 Sikhs were forcibly displaced from their ancestral lands.

    Sikhism is a monotheistic religion based on the revelation of Guru Nanak in the Punjab region of India.

    Baku Initiative Group Sikh activists India
    BTQ Hindistanın siqhlərə qarşı törətdiyi qətliamlarla bağlı statistikanı paylaşıb
    БИГ обнародовала статистику массовых репрессий против сикхов в Индии

