BIG releases statistics on mass repressions against Sikhs in India

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has published statistics on its social media pages about mass killings committed by India against Sikhs (people practicing Sikhism - ed.), Report informs.

According to information disseminated by the organization, more than 10,000 members of the Sikh community have fallen victim to systematic violence. During the repression, over 54,000 homes were destroyed, and more than 207,000 Sikhs were forcibly displaced from their ancestral lands.

Sikhism is a monotheistic religion based on the revelation of Guru Nanak in the Punjab region of India.