    ICT
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 17:51
    Google Gemini's market share in Azerbaijan more than doubled in December

    In December 2025, the market share of ChatGPT- a widely used artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot - across all platforms in Azerbaijan (computers, mobile devices, and tablets) stood at 90.78%, according to Statcounter, Report informs.

    This marks a decrease of 3.29 percentage points (pp) compared to November.

    Google Gemini secured second place with a market share of 4.24%, up 2.33 percentage points from the previous month. Thus, its market share increased 2.2 times during the month.

    Perplexity followed, recording 2.88% after increasing its share by 0.97 percentage points compared to November.

    During the reporting period, Microsoft Copilot took fourth place with 1.7%, down 0.1 percentage points month-on-month.

    Claude completed the top five at 0.4%, marking an increase of 0.08 percentage points compared to November.

    Platform-specific AI chatbot rankings for December 2025 are as follows:

    Computers:

    - ChatGPT: 90.68% (-3.25 pp);

    - Google Gemini: 4.19% (+2.55 pp);

    - Perplexity: 2.82% (+0.92 pp);

    - Microsoft Copilot: 1.88% (-0.27 pp);

    - Claude: 0.44% (+0.06 pp).

    Mobile devices:

    - ChatGPT: 91.72% (-3.05 pp);

    - Google Gemini: 4.73% (+1.46 pp);

    - Perplexity: 3.55% (+1.59 pp).

    Tablets:

    - ChatGPT: 100% (no change).

    "Google Gemini"nin Azərbaycandakı bazar payı 1 ayda iki dəfədən çox artıb
    Доля Google Gemini в Азербайджане за месяц выросла в 2,2 раза

