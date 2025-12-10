SOCAR, Hungary's MVM ONEnergy sign new natural gas supply agreement

On December 10, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with Karoly Matrai, Chief Executive Officer of MVM Group, Report informs referring to the SOCAR website.

The meeting focused on cooperation between the companies across various segments of the energy sector, with discussions on ongoing projects and future partnership opportunities.

The sides reviewed prospects for expanding collaboration in gas supply, infrastructure projects, sustainable energy solutions, and regional partnership initiatives.

During the meeting, SOCAR and MVM ONEnergy signed a new agreement on natural gas supply. The agreement, which enters into force on January 1, 2026, serves to further strengthen the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

The new natural gas supply agreement builds on the companies' previous contract. In recent years, both companies have maintained a successful, reliable, and mutually beneficial relationship. Extending the partnership reflects the commitment of both sides to long-term energy cooperation and regional energy security.