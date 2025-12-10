Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    SOCAR, Hungary's MVM ONEnergy sign new natural gas supply agreement

    Energy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 16:43
    SOCAR, Hungary's MVM ONEnergy sign new natural gas supply agreement

    On December 10, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with Karoly Matrai, Chief Executive Officer of MVM Group, Report informs referring to the SOCAR website.

    The meeting focused on cooperation between the companies across various segments of the energy sector, with discussions on ongoing projects and future partnership opportunities.

    The sides reviewed prospects for expanding collaboration in gas supply, infrastructure projects, sustainable energy solutions, and regional partnership initiatives.

    During the meeting, SOCAR and MVM ONEnergy signed a new agreement on natural gas supply. The agreement, which enters into force on January 1, 2026, serves to further strengthen the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

    The new natural gas supply agreement builds on the companies' previous contract. In recent years, both companies have maintained a successful, reliable, and mutually beneficial relationship. Extending the partnership reflects the commitment of both sides to long-term energy cooperation and regional energy security.

    SOCAR MVM Group Hungary Azerbaijan gas supplies Rovshan Najaf
    Photo
    SOCAR "MVM ONEnergy" ilə qaz təchizatına dair yeni saziş imzalayıb
    Photo
    SOCAR и венгерская MVM ONEnergy подписали новое соглашение о поставках природного газа

    Latest News

    18:21

    Azerbaijan to host 2nd Forum of Religious Leaders in Baku

    Religion
    18:13

    President approves Azerbaijan's 2026–2029 digital economy development strategy

    Business
    17:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in shipbuilding

    Infrastructure
    17:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and NATO sign protocol on joint exercise

    Military
    17:50

    UNESCO faces certain political manipulations while implementing conventions

    Foreign policy
    17:44

    Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy lays foundation of cooperation with BP

    Education and science
    17:41

    Azerbaijan discusses renewable energy and electricity tariffs with World Bank

    Energy
    17:28

    Uzbekistan plans to end oil product imports through project with SOCAR

    Energy
    17:27
    Photo

    Memorandum signed to establish Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Business Council

    Business
    All News Feed