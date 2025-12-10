EU representatives agreed on sanctions against 40 tankers — source
Other countries
- 10 December, 2025
- 16:30
The EU representatives for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war, agreed upon a block of sanctions outside the main sanction packages, a source in the diplomatic community in Brussels told TASS, Report informs.
"The EU representatives, for the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine, approved a limited block of anti-Russian sanctions outside the main sanction packages. Inclusion of about 40 tankers of the shadow fleet and about twelve individuals, including residents of foreign countries related to Russia, into the EU black list was agreed," the diplomat said.
Such sanctions are to be approved by EU foreign ministers at their meeting in Brussels on December 15 and will then come into force, he added.
Latest News
16:48
Photo
Azerbaijan, UK mull economic co-opBusiness
16:43
Photo
SOCAR, Hungary's MVM ONEnergy sign new natural gas supply agreementEnergy
16:33
Photo
Azerbaijan, China mull expanding co-op in transport, logisticsInfrastructure
16:31
Photo
Azerbaijani ambassador urges Armenian diplomats to learn greetings in AzerbaijaniForeign policy
16:30
EU representatives agreed on sanctions against 40 tankers — sourceOther countries
16:18
Photo
Baku hosts panel discussion on culture and lawCulture
16:18
Photo
Anar Guliyev discusses preparations for WUF13 with former Serbian presidentInfrastructure
16:15
Elchin Amirbayov, Belgian officials mull expanding Baku-Brussels economic cooperationDomestic policy
16:12