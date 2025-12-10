Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    EU representatives agreed on sanctions against 40 tankers — source

    The EU representatives for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war, agreed upon a block of sanctions outside the main sanction packages, a source in the diplomatic community in Brussels told TASS, Report informs.

    "The EU representatives, for the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine, approved a limited block of anti-Russian sanctions outside the main sanction packages. Inclusion of about 40 tankers of the shadow fleet and about twelve individuals, including residents of foreign countries related to Russia, into the EU black list was agreed," the diplomat said.

    Such sanctions are to be approved by EU foreign ministers at their meeting in Brussels on December 15 and will then come into force, he added.

    Aİ Rusiya neftini daşıyan 40 tankerə qarşı sanksiyaları razılaşdırıb
    Послы ЕС согласовали санкции против 40 танкеров, перевозящих российскую нефть

