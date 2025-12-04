Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan and Georgia to discuss cooperation in education

    Foreign policy
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 17:59
    Azerbaijan and Georgia to discuss cooperation in education

    Azerbaijan"s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev has arrived in Georgia on an official visit.

    According to Report's Georgian bureau, the visit includes scheduled meetings between Amrullayev and Georgia's Minister of Education, Science and Youth, Givi Mikanadze, as well as other officials.

    Mariam Adeishvili, a representative of Georgias Ministry of Education and Science, stated that the meeting will focus on expanding cooperation in the field of education between the two countries, joint projects, and future areas of collaboration.

    Amrullayev's visit to Georgia will conclude on December 5.

    Azerbaijan Georgia education
    Emin Əmrullayev Gürcüstanda səfərdədir
    Азербайджан и Грузия обсудят сотрудничество в сфере образования

    Latest News

    19:20

    NARGIS Publishing House opens new exhibition 'Winter in Azerbaijan'

    Business
    19:07
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijan-UK military cooperation discussed in Baku

    Military
    18:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Latvia sign cooperation agreement in healthcare

    Health
    18:39

    Turkish, Armenian FMs hold brief talks in Vienna

    Region
    18:20

    Kyrgyzstan to use Pakistani ports to access regional and global markets

    Region
    18:07

    Azerbaijan boosts spending on imports from Türkiye

    Business
    17:59

    Azerbaijan and Georgia to discuss cooperation in education

    Foreign policy
    17:55

    Bayramov: Removing territorial claims from Armenia's Constitution will ensure lasting peace

    Foreign policy
    17:54

    Fidan: Closure of Minsk process made possible through Azerbaijan-Armenia joint efforts

    Region
    All News Feed