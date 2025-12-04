Azerbaijan and Georgia to discuss cooperation in education
Foreign policy
- 04 December, 2025
- 17:59
Azerbaijan"s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev has arrived in Georgia on an official visit.
According to Report's Georgian bureau, the visit includes scheduled meetings between Amrullayev and Georgia's Minister of Education, Science and Youth, Givi Mikanadze, as well as other officials.
Mariam Adeishvili, a representative of Georgias Ministry of Education and Science, stated that the meeting will focus on expanding cooperation in the field of education between the two countries, joint projects, and future areas of collaboration.
Amrullayev's visit to Georgia will conclude on December 5.
Latest News
19:20
NARGIS Publishing House opens new exhibition 'Winter in Azerbaijan'Business
19:07
Photo
Video
Azerbaijan-UK military cooperation discussed in BakuMilitary
18:44
Photo
Azerbaijan, Latvia sign cooperation agreement in healthcareHealth
18:39
Turkish, Armenian FMs hold brief talks in ViennaRegion
18:20
Kyrgyzstan to use Pakistani ports to access regional and global marketsRegion
18:07
Azerbaijan boosts spending on imports from TürkiyeBusiness
17:59
Azerbaijan and Georgia to discuss cooperation in educationForeign policy
17:55
Bayramov: Removing territorial claims from Armenia's Constitution will ensure lasting peaceForeign policy
17:54