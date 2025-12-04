Azerbaijan and Georgia to discuss cooperation in education

Azerbaijan"s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev has arrived in Georgia on an official visit.

According to Report's Georgian bureau, the visit includes scheduled meetings between Amrullayev and Georgia's Minister of Education, Science and Youth, Givi Mikanadze, as well as other officials.

Mariam Adeishvili, a representative of Georgias Ministry of Education and Science, stated that the meeting will focus on expanding cooperation in the field of education between the two countries, joint projects, and future areas of collaboration.

Amrullayev's visit to Georgia will conclude on December 5.