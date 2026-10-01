Azerbaijan and China mull mine action

Within the framework of ADEX – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition held in Baku, a meeting took place between Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), and Wang Chuan, Vice President of NORINCO (China North Industries Group Corporation), the defence industry corporation of the People's Republic of China, ANAMA said on X.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the application of modern technologies in the field of humanitarian demining, the expansion of technical capabilities, and prospects for the development of mutual cooperation.