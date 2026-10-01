Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan and China mull mine action

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 18:17
    Azerbaijan and China mull mine action

    Within the framework of ADEX – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition held in Baku, a meeting took place between Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), and Wang Chuan, Vice President of NORINCO (China North Industries Group Corporation), the defence industry corporation of the People's Republic of China, ANAMA said on X.

    During the meeting, views were exchanged on the application of modern technologies in the field of humanitarian demining, the expansion of technical capabilities, and prospects for the development of mutual cooperation.

    Vugar Suleymanov Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) China
    Azərbaycan və Çin arasında minatəmizləmə sahəsində müzakirələr aparılıb
    Азербайджан и Китай обсудили перспективы сотрудничества в сфере разминирования
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