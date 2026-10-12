Azerbaijan and Albania discuss NATO cooperation and energy security

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Azerbaijan and Albania have discussed cooperation within NATO, Europe's energy security and prospects for bilateral relations, Azerbaijan's Mission to NATO said on X.

The head of Azerbaijan's mission to NATO, Jafar Huseynzada, met with Albania's newly appointed Permanent Representative to the alliance, Bardhyl Kollcaku.

"At the meeting, the two sides had a good exchange of views on NATO-Azerbaijan partnership, Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy security of Europe, as well as excellent bilateral relations and high-level visits between two countries," reads the statement.