    Azerbaijan, Afghanistan discuss cooperation on justice issues

    Foreign policy
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 12:56
    Azerbaijan, Afghanistan discuss cooperation on justice issues

    Afghanistan's Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan, Mohammad Faisal, met with Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Justice and head of the Penitentiary Service, Mirsaleh Seyidov, the Afghan Embassy said on X.

    The sides discussed the situation of Afghan prisoners in Azerbaijan and explored opportunities to expand cooperation in the field of justice.

    Azərbaycan və Əfqanıstan nümayəndələri ədliyyə sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Представители Азербайджана и Афганистана обсудили сотрудничество в сфере юстиции

