Azerbaijan, Afghanistan discuss cooperation on justice issues
Foreign policy
- 04 December, 2025
- 12:56
Afghanistan's Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan, Mohammad Faisal, met with Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Justice and head of the Penitentiary Service, Mirsaleh Seyidov, the Afghan Embassy said on X.
The sides discussed the situation of Afghan prisoners in Azerbaijan and explored opportunities to expand cooperation in the field of justice.
