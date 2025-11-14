Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan, ADB mull cooperation in enhancing metro networks

    Foreign policy
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 13:46
    Azerbaijan, ADB mull cooperation in enhancing metro networks

    Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have discussed the issues of cooperation in enhancing the railway and metro networks.

    According to Report, during the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and a delegation led by President of the Asian Development Bank Masato Kanda, the parties stressed the significance of connectivity on the Central Asia-Azerbaijan-Europe route. They also touched upon the new projects between Azerbaijan and ADB, and in this regard, discussed issues related to enhancing the railway and metro networks, and water supply.

    Azərbaycanla ADB arasında metro şəbəkəsinin genişləndirilməsi ilə bağlı əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и АБР обсудили сотрудничество в сфере расширения линий метро

