Astana to host second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council
Foreign policy
- 18 October, 2025
- 12:47
"The second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council will be held in Astana," President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview with Kazinform News Agency, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"It is also worth emphasizing the importance of the Supreme Interstate Council, whose first meeting took place last year during the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan. During the upcoming second meeting in Astana, further prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation and steps to elevate Azerbaijani–Kazakh relations to a new level will be discussed," the head of state underlined.
