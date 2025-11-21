Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Armenian civil society representatives arrive in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 11:27
    Armenian civil society representatives arrive in Baku

    A group of Armenian civil society representatives arrived in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, on November 21.

    According to Report, the visit comes in response to the trip made by an Azerbaijani delegation to Armenia's capital on October 21–22, 2025.

    Public representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia continue their dialogue within the framework of the peace agenda defined after the Joint Declaration adopted in Washington on August 8.

    Armenia Azerbaijan visit Baku Armenian Civil Society
    Ermənistanın vətəndaş cəmiyyəti nümayəndələrindən ibarət qrup Bakıya səfər edib
    Представители гражданского общества Армении прибыли в Баку

