Armenian civil society representatives arrive in Baku
Foreign policy
- 21 November, 2025
- 11:27
A group of Armenian civil society representatives arrived in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, on November 21.
According to Report, the visit comes in response to the trip made by an Azerbaijani delegation to Armenia's capital on October 21–22, 2025.
Public representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia continue their dialogue within the framework of the peace agenda defined after the Joint Declaration adopted in Washington on August 8.
