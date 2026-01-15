Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Armenia awaits Russia's decision on restoring railway lines to borders with Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Foreign policy
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 14:22
    Armenia awaits Russia's decision on restoring railway lines to borders with Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Armenia has asked its Russian partners to make a decision on the restoration of railway sections in Armenia to the borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a briefing in Yerevan, Report informs via TASS.

    He stated that this issue was discussed during contacts with the Russian side, including at the level of heads of state and government: "Yes, this issue was discussed. I discussed it with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the deputy prime minister of Armenia also had the opportunity to discuss it with the deputy prime minister of the Russian Federation. We are awaiting the response of our Russian partners."

    Speaking about the timeframe for the restoration work, the prime minister emphasized that the appropriate deadline is the near future, following the signing of the framework agreement between Armenia and the United States on the implementation of the TRIPP.

    "The appropriate deadline is now, and we want this done now. Processes are underway, about which you will be informed, and these processes require this to be done as quickly as possible. And we ask our partners in Russia to make a decision on this matter," he added.

