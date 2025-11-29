Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Armenia and Türkiye mull cooperation prospects within TRIPP project

    Foreign policy
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 17:29
    Armenia and Türkiye mull cooperation prospects within TRIPP project

    Armenia's Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan and Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli met in Istanbul to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, including new economic, logistical, and trade opportunities under the TRIPP project, according to Armenpress, Report informs.

    The ministers stressed the importance of maintaining regular contact between Armenia and Türkiye and reaffirmed their readiness to continue dialogue.

    According to the information, the discussion covered the possible restoration of railway connections between Kars and Gyumri, as well as new avenues for economic and logistical cooperation that the TRIPP project could open for both countries.

    The sides also addressed issues of market diversification, the creation of new logistics routes, and the expansion of mutual economic interests.

    Türkiye-Armenia relations TRIPP Gevorg Papoyan Ibrahim Yumakli
    Ermənistan və Türkiyə "Tramp marşrutu" çərçivəsində yeni iqtisadi və logistika imkanlarını müzakirə edib
    Армения и Турция обсудили новые экономические и логистические возможности в рамках TRIPP

    Latest News

    17:56

    E-commerce drives nearly 88% of cashless payments in Azerbaijan in October

    Finance
    17:45

    China's participation in 13th Global Baku Forum discussed in Beijing meetings

    Foreign policy
    17:36

    Kazakhstan activates alternative oil export routes after attack on CPC facilities

    Region
    17:29

    Armenia and Türkiye mull cooperation prospects within TRIPP project

    Foreign policy
    17:21

    Private banks account for 70% of loans to Azerbaijan's economy

    Finance
    17:13

    Trump says 'airspace above and surrounding Venezuela' to be closed

    Other countries
    16:52

    CIS countries to launch joint international film festival

    Cultural policy
    16:40

    Film industry development identified as long-term strategic priority in Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    16:15

    Lachin among first places to promote Karabakh's cultural heritage in cinema, official says

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed