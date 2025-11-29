Armenia and Türkiye mull cooperation prospects within TRIPP project

Armenia's Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan and Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli met in Istanbul to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, including new economic, logistical, and trade opportunities under the TRIPP project, according to Armenpress, Report informs.

The ministers stressed the importance of maintaining regular contact between Armenia and Türkiye and reaffirmed their readiness to continue dialogue.

According to the information, the discussion covered the possible restoration of railway connections between Kars and Gyumri, as well as new avenues for economic and logistical cooperation that the TRIPP project could open for both countries.

The sides also addressed issues of market diversification, the creation of new logistics routes, and the expansion of mutual economic interests.