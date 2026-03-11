Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Antonio Costa: Azerbaijan - key partner for EU

    Azerbaijan is a key partner for the EU, European Council President Antonio Costa wrote on X, accompanying the post with a photo of the Shirvanshahs' Palace in central Baku, Report informs.

    "In Baku today, looking forward to meeting President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan is a key partner for the EU. Over the past year, we have re-energised our relationship. We are committed to further deepening our relationship on security, energy, digital and transport. We will also discuss latest developments in view of the rapidly evolving geopolitical situation," Costa wrote.

    António Costa Azerbaijan-EU partnership
    Antonio Koşta: Azərbaycan Aİ üçün əsas tərəfdaşdır
    Антониу Кошта: Азербайджан - ключевой партнер для ЕС

