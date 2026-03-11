Antonio Costa: Azerbaijan - key partner for EU

Azerbaijan is a key partner for the EU, European Council President Antonio Costa wrote on X, accompanying the post with a photo of the Shirvanshahs' Palace in central Baku, Report informs.

"In Baku today, looking forward to meeting President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan is a key partner for the EU. Over the past year, we have re-energised our relationship. We are committed to further deepening our relationship on security, energy, digital and transport. We will also discuss latest developments in view of the rapidly evolving geopolitical situation," Costa wrote.