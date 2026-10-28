Ankara to host OTS Foreign Ministers meeting tomorrow
Foreign policy
- 28 October, 2026
- 14:54
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The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Ankara on October 29, the press service of Türkiye's Foreign Ministry told Report's Turkish bureau.
During this meeting, organized within the framework of the 13th OTS Summit, the foreign ministers of the member states will gather for the fifth time this year at a Council meeting.
At the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, consultations are expected to be held on areas of cooperation within the organization and work toward its institutionalization.
The 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Ankara on October 29–30.
Sabah Ankarada TDT Xarici İşlər Nazirləri Şurasının iclası keçiriləcək
Завтра в Анкаре состоится заседание СМИД ОТГ
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