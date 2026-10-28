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    Ankara to host OTS Foreign Ministers meeting tomorrow

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 14:54
    Ankara to host OTS Foreign Ministers meeting tomorrow

    The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Ankara on October 29, the press service of Türkiye's Foreign Ministry told Report's Turkish bureau.

    During this meeting, organized within the framework of the 13th OTS Summit, the foreign ministers of the member states will gather for the fifth time this year at a Council meeting.

    At the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, consultations are expected to be held on areas of cooperation within the organization and work toward its institutionalization.

    The 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Ankara on October 29–30.

    Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Turkic states OTS summit Foreign Ministers Ankara
    Sabah Ankarada TDT Xarici İşlər Nazirləri Şurasının iclası keçiriləcək
    Завтра в Анкаре состоится заседание СМИД ОТГ
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