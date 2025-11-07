Ambassador: Today, Azerbaijan is an influential player in regional and international politics

Victory Day in Azerbaijan is not just a date on the calendar. It is a day of national pride, moral duty, and historical memory, according to an article by Azerbaijan"s Ambassador to Israel, Mukhtar Mammadov, published in Israel Hayom.

Report informs that, according to him, this is a day that every Azerbaijani citizen had awaited for almost three decades. It symbolizes the liberation of Karabakh and other occupied territories from 30 years of Armenian occupation and the revival of unity among the Azerbaijani people.

Mammadov recalled that for many years, Azerbaijan lacked support from the international community, which refrained from taking a clear position or exerting real pressure on Armenia to withdraw its troops from the occupied territories.

The international mechanisms meant to resolve the conflict effectively froze the status quo, which Azerbaijan could not accept, the author said, adding that for years, Azerbaijan offered a real opportunity for negotiations.

"As the president said, ‘We did not want war – we wanted peace." But the patience of the people cannot last forever, the diplomat noted, reminding that the occupation caused colossal human and cultural losses, displaced a million people, and destroyed hundreds of settlements," he said.

Mammadov emphasized that diplomatic efforts yielded no results, and Azerbaijan was forced to act independently.

According to the ambassador, modern Azerbaijan is a completely different country than in the early 1990s: "Thanks to decisive leadership and consistent policies, we have built a modern army, stable state institutions, and a dynamic economy."

He stressed that Baku has developed international partnerships, seeking to adopt the experience of developed countries in areas such as security, science, and healthcare, including Israel.

"Israel was among the few friends who supported us during difficult years, and Azerbaijan will never forget this," Mammadov said.

Today, he emphasized, Azerbaijan is an influential player in regional and international politics, seeking to use its authority to strengthen cooperation and sustainable peace, including in the Middle East.

"We strive not only to preserve the achievements we have made but also to use our unique position to serve as a bridge between peoples, regions, and civilizations," the diplomat added.