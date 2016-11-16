Ambassador: South Korea well aware of Azerbaijani refugees situation

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ South Korea supports Azerbaijan's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and recognizes iits territorial integrity in the framework of international law.

Report informs South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kim Chang-gyu told reporters.

"Korea is very well aware of Azerbaijan in the issue of the refugees, who appeared as a result of occupation of Azerbaijani lands", the ambassador said.

According to him, South Korea has suffered during the Korean War in 50s of last century, taking five million refugees from North Korea.

"We support position of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and recognize its territorial integrity in the framework of international law", said the Korean diplomat.

He stressed that for several years the Embassy has been active in assistance to Azerbaijani refugees, meeting with them and acquainted with their living conditions.

"We are implementing a program providing medical assistance to refugees, regularly organize various competitions among refugee children, trying to improve their conditions.In particular, the Embassy intends to implement the project in Beylagan region to improve water supply for Azerbaijani refugees ", said Kim Chang-gyu.