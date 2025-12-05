Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Foreign policy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 18:18
    Ambassador: Shaki second most popular destination among Korean tourists

    South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Kang Kim-gu, has said that Shaki is the second most popular destination for Korean tourists after Baku.

    According to Report, the statement was shared on the embassy"s official social media page.

    The statement says the ambassador also discussed opportunities for economic and tourism cooperation during a meeting with Shaki"s Executive Authority head, Elkhan Usubov.

    "Shaki, with its beautiful nature and rich cultural heritage, is one of the most visited regions by Korean tourists after Baku," the publication said.

    Səfir: Şəki koreyalı turistlər arasında ikinci populyar istiqamətdir
    Посол: Шеки является вторым по популярности направлением среди корейских туристов

