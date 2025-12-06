Azerbaijan weather forecast for December 7

The weather is expected to be partially cloudy and sometimes overcast, but primarily without precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on December 7, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

However, light drizzle is expected in some places during the daytime, and occasional rain is expected in the evening. A moderate northwest wind will be replaced by a northeast wind in the evening.

The temperature will be +8 – +11°C at night and +12 – +14°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm Hg, and relative humidity will be 75-85%.

On December 7, the districts of Azerbaijan will experience mostly dry weather. However, beginning in the western regions during the morning, occasional precipitation is expected in certain areas. In some locations, rainfall may be heavy, and snow is likely in mountainous zones. Fog may also form intermittently, while a moderate westerly wind will prevail.

The temperature will be +2 – +7°C at night, and +10 – +14°C in the daytime.

In the highlands, it will be -5 – 0°C at night, and +4 – +7°C in the daytime.