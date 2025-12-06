Donald Trump thanks Ilham Aliyev for his continued support
Domestic policy
- 06 December, 2025
- 16:17
Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, has sent a letter of thanks to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
Thank you for your and Prime Minister Pashinyan's joint letter advancing my nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. I am deeply appreciative of your kind recognition, which inspires us to sustain our important mission.
As President of the United States, I remain committed to ending conflicts across the globe and to securing peace and prosperity for all people. With your ongoing partnership, we will achieve the impossible.
Thank you, again, for your continued support," the letter reads.
Latest News
17:21
Azerbaijan cuts spending on carpet import from Türkiye by over 16%Business
17:04
EU's Kallas says Washington 'biggest ally' despite US security downgradeOther countries
16:54
Photo
Azerbaijani, Georgian Education Ministers discuss bilateral cooperationEducation and science
16:46
Photo
Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye, 7 dead, 11 injuredRegion
16:37
Baku-Yerevan peace process discussed at forum in QatarForeign policy
16:31
Azerbaijan weather forecast for December 7Ecology
16:23
Hajiyev: Region needs int'l support to reap economic benefits from peace agendaForeign policy
16:17
Donald Trump thanks Ilham Aliyev for his continued supportDomestic policy
16:14
Photo