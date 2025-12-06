Donald Trump thanks Ilham Aliyev for his continued support

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Domestic policy
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 16:17
    Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, has sent a letter of thanks to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Mr. President,

    Thank you for your and Prime Minister Pashinyan's joint letter advancing my nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. I am deeply appreciative of your kind recognition, which inspires us to sustain our important mission.

    As President of the United States, I remain committed to ending conflicts across the globe and to securing peace and prosperity for all people. With your ongoing partnership, we will achieve the impossible.

    Thank you, again, for your continued support," the letter reads.

    Donald Trump Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan United States
