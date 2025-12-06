Presidential aide: Azerbaijan making every effort to advance peace agenda

Azerbaijan is making every effort to advance the peace agenda in its relations with Armenia, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said at an international forum in Doha, Report informs.

He emphasized the importance of continuing the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We are making every effort to advance the peace agenda. At the same time, we need the support of the international community. How should this support be directed and adapted to our agenda? First and foremost, we need political support and, of course, political will," Hajiyev said.

The presidential aide called on the international community to refrain from statements that may harm the peace process.

"Support us so we can move forward. Sometimes we see elements in political statements that hold us back. This is my call to the international media, academia, and think tanks alike. There are studies that drag us back into the past, and that shouldn't happen. We are looking to the future. We know there are challenges, but let's focus on the peace agenda and work to achieve it," he said.