Baku-Yerevan peace process discussed at forum in Qatar

A panel session titled "Armenia–Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Accord and a Shared Future" has been held on the sidelines of the international forum in Doha, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X, Report informs.

"On the sidelines of Doha Forum, I and Armen Grigorian, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, participated in the panel titled "Armenia–Azerbaijan Lasting Peace: The Washington Accord and a Shared Future" with the moderator David Hearst. We discussed the steps taken in terms of implementing the Washington arrangements, including the economic benefit of peace, connectivity, confidence-building measures, etc. I highlighted the strong intention of Azerbaijan to transform the region of the South Caucasus into a zone of sustainable peace and prosperity," he wrote.