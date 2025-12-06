Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijani, Georgian Education Ministers discuss bilateral cooperation

    Education and science
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 16:54
    Azerbaijani, Georgian Education Ministers discuss bilateral cooperation

    The education ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia discussed bilateral cooperation in Tbilisi, Georgia.

    According to Report, Georgia's Minister of Education, Science and Youth, Givi Mikanadze, met with the delegation led by Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, who is on an official visit to Tbilisi.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed further deepening Georgia–Azerbaijan cooperation in the fields of education, science, and youth, as well as the implementation of new joint projects.

    Givi Mikanadze informed his Azerbaijani counterpart about recent developments in Georgia's education system, particularly reforms planned in higher and general education.

    The discussions also covered the timely delivery of textbooks to Georgian- and Azerbaijani-language schools, strengthening the integration of ethnic minorities into education, expanding partnerships among higher education institutions, and broadening the successful cooperation with ADA University into new areas.

    Emin Amrullayev emphasized that Azerbaijan is fully prepared to implement new joint projects in the fields of education, science, and youth.

    Azərbaycan və Gürcüstanın təhsil nazirləri ikitərəfli əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Министры образования Азербайджана и Грузии обсудили двустороннее сотрудничество

