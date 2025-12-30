MFA: Azerbaijan's position on one-China policy irreversible
Foreign policy
- 30 December, 2025
- 12:25
The position of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the one-China policy is irreversible, clear, and consistent, Aykhan Hajizada, Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, commenting on the media inquiry regarding the situation around Taiwan.
According to Report, he said maintaining peace and stability in the region is an important factor for international security.
Hajizada noted that Azerbaijan does not recognize the independence of Taiwan.
"We support the peaceful resolution of disputes within the framework of international law, particularly based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.
Latest News
13:52
Milli Majlis adopts appeal on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity DayMilli Majlis
13:45
Parliament approves changes to demining rules in ShushaMilli Majlis
13:42
Emergency signal from Azerbaijani and Turkish tankers detected off Istanbul coastForeign policy
13:30
Milli Majlis congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity DayMilli Majlis
13:21
Azerbaijan intends to seek higher credit ratings despite upgradesFinance
13:12
Egyptian Ambassador: There is great potential for cooperation between our countries - INTERVIEWForeign policy
13:09
Azerbaijan's Finance Minister: Risks over oil and gas prices always existFinance
12:57
Milli Majlis adopts ban on e-cigarettes in final readingMilli Majlis
12:39