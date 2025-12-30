MFA: Azerbaijan's position on one-China policy irreversible

The position of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the one-China policy is irreversible, clear, and consistent, Aykhan Hajizada, Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, commenting on the media inquiry regarding the situation around Taiwan.

According to Report, he said maintaining peace and stability in the region is an important factor for international security.

Hajizada noted that Azerbaijan does not recognize the independence of Taiwan.

"We support the peaceful resolution of disputes within the framework of international law, particularly based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.